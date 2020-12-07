Advertisement

Whitmer planning press conference on day before COVID-19 pause ends

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 3, 2020 press conference.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 3, 2020 press conference.(State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Monday, one day before the three-week “pause” is scheduled to end.

Whitmer is planning to speak at 2:30 p.m. from Lansing with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. They will be giving an update on the the state’s COVID-19 situation and measures in place to slow the spread.

Monday’s remarks come one day before the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ latest epidemic order imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions is scheduled to end. The order took effect Nov. 25 and is scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Michigan hospitals issued a statement on Monday saying they hope to see some of the tougher restrictions extended through the holiday season in January.

Last Thursday, Whitmer said Michigan has reached “a really dangerous moment” in battling COVID-19. She pointed out the numbers of new cases and hospitalization statistics appear to be leveling off, but they remain very high.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan changes guidance on COVID-19 quarantine length
police
Michigan woman charged with murder nearly 20 years after deaths of newborn twin sons
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says armed protestors gathered outside her Detroit...
Protest in front of Secretary of State Benson’s home called ‘mob-like behavior
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 3, 2020 press conference.
Governor Whitmer is asking lawmakers to approve $300 million to fight coronavirus into 2021
Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County Health Department working to shut down large wedding

Latest News

With some patients now going back into the dental chair, some dentists are seeing new problems...
Don’t ignore your dental health, even during pandemic
With some patients now going back into the dental chair, some dentists are seeing new problems...
Oral health is important, even during a pandemic
Healthsource WJRT
New immunotherapy treatment for lung cancer
There's a lot of fiction going around when it comes to a possible COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine rumor and myths