Whitmer planning press conference on day before COVID-19 pause ends

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Monday, one day before the three-week “pause” is scheduled to end.

Whitmer is planning to speak at 2:30 p.m. from Lansing with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. They will be giving an update on the the state’s COVID-19 situation and measures in place to slow the spread.

Monday’s remarks come one day before the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ latest epidemic order imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions is scheduled to end. The order took effect Nov. 25 and is scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Michigan hospitals issued a statement on Monday saying they hope to see some of the tougher restrictions extended through the holiday season in January.

Last Thursday, Whitmer said Michigan has reached “a really dangerous moment” in battling COVID-19. She pointed out the numbers of new cases and hospitalization statistics appear to be leveling off, but they remain very high.

