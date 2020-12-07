Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer loses liquor license temporarily over COVID-19 violations

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer became the 11th restaurant in Michigan to have its liquor license suspended over COVID-19 violations.

The restaurant already was fined $1,000 in November for opening in violation of a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order. The Michigan Liquor Control Commission announced Monday that the business’ liquor license has been suspended.

That means Woodchips BBQ will not be allowed to serve alcoholic beverages until the license suspension ends.

Royal Scot on West Grand River Avenue in Lansing also lost its liquor license temporarily over coronavirus violations.

Both restaurants are accused of allowing gatherings, offering indoor dining service, failing to require face coverings and failing to stop patrons for congregating. They can appear before a state administrative law judge on Friday to see whether their license suspensions will continue.

