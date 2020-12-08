Advertisement

14 railroad crossings in Mid-Michigan set for improvements in 2021

Specific plans for each crossing have not been announced
FILE
FILE(KXII)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced 37 railroad crossings will receive improvements in 2021, including 14 in Mid-Michigan.

The projects statewide are receiving $3 million in state funding, which will provide up to 60% of the cost for each individual improvement. Railroads are responsible for making the repairs or hiring its own contractors and paying the remaining 40% of each project.

MDOT did not announce specific plans for any of the railroad crossings. Repairs could range from minor asphalt work to replacing the tracks and surface materials.

Here is the list of projects receiving state funding in 2021:

  • School Road in Sterling.
  • Fremont Road in Bay City.
  • Cody-Estey Road in Bay County.
  • Maple Avenue in Burton.
  • Oak Street in Tawas City.
  • Beyer Road, Curtis Road, Webber Street, North Michigan Avenue, Rogers Road, South Reimer Road, Schomaker Road and Hack Road in Saginaw County.
  • Oak Street in Durand.

Railroad contractors will work with each municipality to schedule the projects next year.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses Michigan's coronavirus status.
Michigan’s toughened COVID-19 restrictions continue for 12 more days
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 3, 2020 press conference.
Whitmer planning press conference on day before COVID-19 pause ends
Saginaw Police investigate homicide
Saginaw police investigating deadly shooting
Henry Childers was reported as missing and endangered Monday.
Police locate missing 71-year-old Genesee County man
restaurants close
Michigan restaurants likely won’t reopen first when COVID-19 restrictions end

Latest News

COVID-19 cases
Michigan marks 10,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19
Peace on Earth display in Bay City, MI.
Lifelong Bay City resident restores city’s iconic “Peace on Earth” holiday display
Weekend Storm System
Weekend storm system could bring snow to Mid-Michigan
December 12-13th, 2020 Snow