14 railroad crossings in Mid-Michigan set for improvements in 2021

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced 37 railroad crossings will receive improvements in 2021, including 14 in Mid-Michigan.

The projects statewide are receiving $3 million in state funding, which will provide up to 60% of the cost for each individual improvement. Railroads are responsible for making the repairs or hiring its own contractors and paying the remaining 40% of each project.

MDOT did not announce specific plans for any of the railroad crossings. Repairs could range from minor asphalt work to replacing the tracks and surface materials.

Here is the list of projects receiving state funding in 2021:

School Road in Sterling.

Fremont Road in Bay City.

Cody-Estey Road in Bay County.

Maple Avenue in Burton.

Oak Street in Tawas City.

Beyer Road, Curtis Road, Webber Street, North Michigan Avenue, Rogers Road, South Reimer Road, Schomaker Road and Hack Road in Saginaw County.

Oak Street in Durand.

Railroad contractors will work with each municipality to schedule the projects next year.

