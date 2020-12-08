Advertisement

33-year-old man is Saginaw’s 24th homicide victim of 2020

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning on the west side of the city.

Michigan State Police say 33-year-old Dionte Howard was found with gunshot wounds at a home in the 700 block of South Woodbridge Street just after 3 a.m. Investigators believe a party was happening at the residence when the shooting took place.

Police were looking for suspects Tuesday morning, but no information was available.

Howard is Saginaw’s 24th homicide of 2020.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses Michigan's coronavirus status.
Michigan’s toughened COVID-19 restrictions continue for 12 more days
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 3, 2020 press conference.
Whitmer planning press conference on day before COVID-19 pause ends
Saginaw Police investigate homicide
Saginaw police investigating deadly shooting
Henry Childers was reported as missing and endangered Monday.
Police locate missing 71-year-old Genesee County man
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him

Latest News

Christmas Wishlist Form to Help Saginaw County Flood Victims
Recovery group asks community for holiday donations for flood survivors
Ashley HomeStore to help furnish Clark Commons in Flint.
Ashley HomeStore furnishing Clark Commons in Flint with your help
Ashley HomeStore to help furnish Clark Commons in Flint.
Ashley HomeStore helping furnish Clark Commons in Flint
Flint PD says a woman is dead and a man later died at the hospital after a standoff.
Flint PD: Woman killed and suspect dead after standoff