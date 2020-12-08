33-year-old man is Saginaw’s 24th homicide victim of 2020

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning on the west side of the city.

Michigan State Police say 33-year-old Dionte Howard was found with gunshot wounds at a home in the 700 block of South Woodbridge Street just after 3 a.m. Investigators believe a party was happening at the residence when the shooting took place.

Police were looking for suspects Tuesday morning, but no information was available.

Howard is Saginaw’s 24th homicide of 2020.

