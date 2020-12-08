Advertisement

AG Nessel: Texas lawsuit against Michigan, other states a ‘publicity stunt’

The Texas attorney general is suing Michigan and other states over their election results in a filing loaded with inaccurate claims and flawed analyses.
(WITN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called a motion filed by the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton a “publicity stunt” and not a serious legal plea.

The motion filed by the Texas Attorney General is a publicity stunt, not a serious legal pleading,” said Nessel. “The erosion of confidence in our democratic system isn’t attributable to the good people of Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, or Pennsylvania but rather to partisan officials, like Mr. Paxton, who place loyalty to a person over loyalty to their country.”

The motion filed by Paxton is seeking approval to file a complaint with the U.S. Supreme Court, asks the high court to halt Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin from certifying their election results and to nullify or disregard their electoral votes.

Paxton cites large increases in absentee ballots cast in those states.

In the complaint, Paxton falsely alleges that Michigan and the other states altered election laws related to absentee ballots by “executive fiat or friendly lawsuits, thereby weakening ballot integrity.” Paxton says the defendant states used the COVID-19 pandemic as justification for changing the election laws.

Paxton, a Republican and tea party conservative, also alleges government officials in Michigan and the other states “flooded the defendant states with millions of ballots to be sent through the mails, or placed in drop boxes, with little or no chain of custody.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement in response to the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to overturn election results in Michigan and other states:

Posted by Michigan Department of Attorney General on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

