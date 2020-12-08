Ashley HomeStore furnishing Clark Commons in Flint with your help

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There is nothing like going home to a warm, comfy bed after a long day. This holiday season, a mid-Michigan furniture store is giving the gift of sleep.

Ashley HomeStore is known for its selection of home furnishing but this holiday it will be more like Santa’s work shop, as the store works to bring joy to the Flint community and “A Place to Dream.”

The HomeStore in Flint Township has committed more than $20,000 in matching donations to help residents of Clark Commons in Flint.

“It’s rough times that we’re going through right now with the pandemic. But, we want to make sure we can help as many people as we can. Having partrened up with people such as the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, Norstar development, the Communities of Hope and, of course ABC 12,” says Ana Abubker, the General Manager of Ashley HomeStore on South Linden Road.

Clark Commons started as a community housing project in 2018 to replace Atherton East public housing for mixed income families. The homes are set to be complete next year, but they still need furniture.

“Development was ready to go but there is nothing inside it and we wanted to make sure that there is at least something guaranteed for the people living there have something to sleep on. That’s why this is very important and huge step for us,” says Abubker.

To ensure that happens, Ashley HomeStore is asking for everyone to help.

“We’re asking for the community to step up to help to support us and support the local community because a community is only as strong as everyone else in it. Up to $20,000 will be matched and you can actually go to www.communitiesofhope.com/dream and start matching.”

There is no end date for the donation period and $20,000 is not the cap. Ashley HomeStore is hoping to raise more than that and bring more smiles to the Flint community.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.