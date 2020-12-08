Clouds Rule The Skies

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As a warm front moves through the region, we’ll see increasing cloud cover this afternoon, and remain overcast for the rest of the day and overnight. The warm front does shift our winds to the SW, however, helping to keep us milder tonight and for the next few days as it remains to the north.

Today’s temps will be relatively seasonable in the mid and upper 30s. Winds will shift from the W to SW at 5-15mph, picking up for the later-day hours and staying up overnight. We’re turning cloudy quickly this morning and staying that way overnight and to begin tomorrow. Lows tonight will only be in the mid 30s thanks to the clouds acting like a blanket and our winds out of the SW.

Tomorrow we’re even warmer with highs into the lower 40s! After starting the day with clouds, you might see a little late-day sun before clouds move right back in on Thursday.

We’re watching a system for the end of the week – it’s strength and exact track are still a bit iffy, and what we see is dependent on those two things being determined. We’ll keep you updated!

