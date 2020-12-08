Advertisement

Crim Fitness Foundation delays registration for summer race festival

The Crim Festival of Races is not canceled and organizers are proceeding with plans for August 2021
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Crim Fitness Foundation is hoping to find new ways to continue its mission while navigating the coronavirus pandemic.

The first time since its existence, the Crim Festival of Races didn’t take over the bricks in downtown Flint last summer and the foundation lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue from the canceled race festival event.

“The race is not just a fundraiser for the foundation. It’s a fundraiser for the Special Olympics and other nonprofits we partner with, so the impact is huge and there’s a trickle down effect,” said Crim Fitness Foundation Director Joe Dimambro.

He said the foundation is making difficult decisions with the 2021 Crim Festival of Races as the coronavirus pandemic continues with no end in sight. Registration for the August event is on hold for now.

“It really was hard for us to have to go back to all our preregistered racers and walkers and have to change plans on them last year, and that’s something we want to avoid,” Dimambro said. “So we decided for now we’re just postponing registration until we can work out the kinks moving forward in 2021.”

The Crim Festival of Races for 2021 is not canceled as of Monday. Dimambro said it will take a lot for the foundation to keep helping people the way they have for years if they have to go virtual again this summer.

“In 2018 and 2019, we had roughly 12,000-plus people coming downtown and they were paying more,” he said. “Obviously we’re not going to charge the same for a virtual race. So compare that to 3,400 virtual Crim participants, it certainly is a major financial hit.”

The Crim Fitness Foundation plans to offer special discounted rates when registration for the training program opens. They’re also working to develop new ideas and ways to support the community in 2021.

