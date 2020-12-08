Criminal hearing at Dow Event Center adjourned, witness a no-show

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County is holding some court cases at the Dow Event Center during the pandemic.

A woman who was allegedly punched by a now-former Saginaw Police officer was to have a hearing today at the Dow on another case, but things didn’t go as planned.

“The record will reflect Ms. Clemmons is present with Mr. Gust at the defense table,” District Court Judge Terry Clark says as be begins the court proceeding at the Dow Event Center.

The Red Room inside the entertainment venue is where dinners are held along with other social events, but its been mainly quiet during this pandemic. So for now, its a make-shift courtroom where one of the first preliminary hearings was to take place today. The Saginaw courtrooms in the courthouse are considered too small for many court hearings.

It was for Jennifer Clemmons, who is accused of home invasion, assault, and various other crimes. Clemmons is the woman who the Attorney General’s office says was punched by former Saginaw Police officer Adam Collier after Clemmons spit on him. Collier’s criminal case has a later court date.

Before Clemmons preliminary hearing could start, a problem, a big one, as the prosecution announced it could not find its primary witness, the victim in the case.

The prosecution asked to move the case to a later date. District Court Judge Terry Clark was not happy.

“Look at the expense, what we went through this morning, look, we are off-site, a whole new venue, we have 2, 4, 5, 6, I see six deputies,” Judge Clark says.

He wondered why he wasn’t notified earlier of the potential witness problem.

“We could have easily used the poly-com system with Ms. Clemmons at the jail, verus....I’m speechless,” Clark says.

Defense attorney Jim Gust asked for the case to be dismissed. Judge Clark agreed, dismissing the charges against Clemmons without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can re-issue charges against her. Clemmons, who has been behind bars since August was released from jail today.

This afternoon, the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office released this statement, saying “it appears the victim in this case is dodging subpoena service. Judge Clark did grant a material witness warrant; when the victim is arrested on that warrant, we will likely re-issue the charges against the defendant at that time.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.