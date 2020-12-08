Emergency $2.3 million project begins to stabilize Edenville Dam

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Contractors are beginning an emergency project to stabilize the remaining portion of the Edenville Dam in hopes of preventing another flood during the spring thaw.

Fisher Contracting has a crane, two excavators, a bulldozer and several large dump trucks working around the Tobacco River spillway on the west end of the dam. They are working on a barge above the dam and on the ground below the spillway.

The spillway will be lowered by 21 feet and residents above the dam on Wixom Lake will see water levels drop by about 13 feet. A lower water level will alleviate concerns about the remaining dam embankment and restore natural flow for the river, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

The project also will send a more predictable water flow through the construction site where a Michigan Department of Transportation contractor is installing a temporary bridge carrying M-30 over the Tobacco River. The previous bridge washed out when the dam failed.

Other work involves directing the Tittabawassee River away from the breached section of dam.

The $2.3 million emergency dam project is expected to continue for about two and a half months. More work is planned over next spring and summer as weather conditions allow.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is paying for 75% of the cost and the state of Michigan is paying the rest after Boyce Hydro, which previously owned the dam, refused to pay for the work.

The Tittabawassee River side of the Edenville Dam collapsed after days of heavy rainfall in May. That sent a torrent of floodwaters from part of Wixom Lake downstream, where the Sanford Dam also failed and caused record flooding in the Midland and Saginaw Township areas.

The remnants of the Edenville Dam remain classified as a high hazard, meaning another failure on the Tobacco River side still could cause devastating floods again.

