Farmer left with big stumps and a big expense after Consumers Energy cuts trees

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Here today. Gone the next.

A Bennington Township man is heartbroken after dozens of trees on his farm spanning several generations were removed by Consumers Energy. The utility says they were removed as part of a project to replace some of the aging power lines on Morrice Road in Shiawassee County.

The farmer said he has to pay big bucks to have those stumps removed.

Rusty Thomas’ family has owned the farm for seven generations -- a total of 175 years.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see it happen,” Thomas said.

His great-grandfather planted the trees about 100 years ago on a strip of property he owned at the time. Thomas’ family doesn’t own the land now because it was sold to Consumers as part of an easement for power lines.

“The easement clearly says that they can remove trees that they may feel interfere with their power line,” he said. “This year, however, they are planning what they tell me is a major upgrade and I don’t have all the details. I do know that it involved removing all the trees within 40 feet of the existing poles.”

Consumers Energy took down 47 of Thomas’s trees among his 300 acres of farmland to make way for upgrading the power infrastructure along South Morrice Road. He knows Consumers is just doing their job and he has no issues with the company removing the trees.

However, this situation is difficult for him because those trees were sentimental for him and the generations that came before him.

“One of the things I’ve struggled with is explaining to my grandchildren who are the seventh generation on the property -- how people we don’t know can just come through here and cut these trees,” Thomas said.

The tree removal crew also left the stumps, leaving Thomas to foot the bill for having all of them removed and ground down. One estimate pegged that cost at more than $6,000.

A Consumers Energy spokesman said stump removal is not their responsibility, so the utility company won’t pay for that part of the project or reimburse Thomas for his expense if he pays someone to do it.

“When I leave and come home, it’s hard because it looks so different,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.