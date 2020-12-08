Advertisement

Flint PD: Woman killed and suspect dead after standoff

Investigators say a 30-year-old woman was shot to death
Flint PD says a woman is dead and a man later died at the hospital after a standoff.
Flint PD says a woman is dead and a man later died at the hospital after a standoff.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police are investigating a homicide that led to a standoff with officers.

Investigators say Michigan State Police and Flint Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of Willow Brook Circle Monday night just after 6 p.m.

Officers found a 30-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

At one point, police were involved in a standoff with the 36-year-old suspect.

Investigators say the suspect was later pronounced dead at the hospital “from injuries related to the incident.”

Stay with ABC12 News for updates as we learn more.

