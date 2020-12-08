Advertisement

Genesee County Meals on Wheels needs drivers

The resource wants to hire five drivers immediately
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many Genesee County residents rely on others to get food for their table

Genesee County Meals on Wheels is one service the most vulnerable look to for a meal each day. But the director said their resources are currently stretched thin with only five drivers currently on staff. The agency wants to hire five more right away.

Janene Carpenter depends on Meals on Wheels for food each day, as she has for the past five years.

“They do a wonderful and fantastic job. Very very courteous and very respectful,” she said.

Carpenter’s meals are prepared at the Genesee County Community Action Resource Department senior kitchen in Flint. Tamitha Taylor is the Meals on Wheels director and her responsibilities shifted recently.

“My unofficial title today is mobile meal driver,” she said.

Taylor’s first stop Tuesday was Carpenter’s home in Mt. Morris. She and the other drivers are doing what they can to protect the community’s most vulnerable.

“I have on two masks today. I have a face shield that we use and we are wearing gloves and we even have protective booties if one of the drivers want to put them on,” Taylor said. “Unless the senior is wheelchair-bound or just can’t get to the door, then some of them will leave the door open and we will set it right there inside.”

After a quick hello, Taylor is on her way to her next stop.

Right now, Meals on Wheels in Genesee County is down five drivers to hit the 21 routes they need to handle each day.

“Each route has about 35 to 50 people per route.” Taylor said. ”We need dedicated people to help service the seniors of Genesee County.”

Click here to apply for one of the open Meals on Wheels driver positions.

