Advertisement

Contractors, gig workers, self-employed worried as unemployment benefits run out soon

Just two full weeks remain for independent contractors and those that are self-employed to...
Just two full weeks remain for independent contractors and those that are self-employed to claim Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Just two full weeks remain for independent contractors, gig workers and people who are self-employed to claim Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.

“Getting bills paid after my PUA is up. I know they extended unemployment, but not the PUA,” said independent contractor Michael Rhoades.

He joins the nearly half a million Michigan residents who fear losing their benefits, who otherwise wouldn’t be eligible for regular unemployment.

“It’s hard. It’s very very hard. I sit there and worry almost every day,” Rhoades said.

He is an independent contractor who remodels homes for a living. He’s been receiving PUA benefits since March. PUA benefits are part of the CARES Act, which was passed earlier this year.

Congress is talking about a second coronavirus relief package, but nothing has been approved.

“There’s not much I can do. Nobody wants to hire any contractors right now because of the COVID,” Rhoades said.

More than workers who receive PUA benefits are worried and anxious about what may happen next. People filing for regular unemployment are still having a hard time even getting their benefits.

“Why do I have to verify my identity twice with them,” said seasonal lawn care worker Michael Hartwick.

He has worked for Custom Lawn Care at the corner of Genesee and Carpenter roads for the last five years. He files for unemployment every year for about a month’s time frame.

“It’s saying pending payment and I’m like, ‘Pending payment? What?’” Hartwick said.

According to the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, fraudulent claims continue to plague the system, slowing benefits to filers. The agency is processing roughly 8,500 claims a day and more than 80,000 pending claims currently require a manager’s review.

Many workers are watching for more relief from congress and wait for the benefits they’re entitled to.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses Michigan's coronavirus status.
Michigan’s toughened COVID-19 restrictions continue for 12 more days
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 3, 2020 press conference.
Whitmer planning press conference on day before COVID-19 pause ends
Saginaw Police investigate homicide
Saginaw police investigating deadly shooting
Henry Childers was reported as missing and endangered Monday.
Police locate missing 71-year-old Genesee County man
A Bennington Township man is heartbroken after Consumers Energy removed several dozen trees...
Farmer left with big stumps and a big expense after Consumers Energy cuts trees

Latest News

Genesee County Meals on Wheels needs drivers
FILE
14 railroad crossings in Mid-Michigan set for improvements in 2021
COVID-19 cases
Michigan marks 10,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19
Peace on Earth display in Bay City, MI.
Lifelong Bay City resident restores city’s iconic “Peace on Earth” holiday display