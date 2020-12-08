Contractors, gig workers, self-employed worried as unemployment benefits run out soon

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Just two full weeks remain for independent contractors, gig workers and people who are self-employed to claim Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.

“Getting bills paid after my PUA is up. I know they extended unemployment, but not the PUA,” said independent contractor Michael Rhoades.

He joins the nearly half a million Michigan residents who fear losing their benefits, who otherwise wouldn’t be eligible for regular unemployment.

“It’s hard. It’s very very hard. I sit there and worry almost every day,” Rhoades said.

He is an independent contractor who remodels homes for a living. He’s been receiving PUA benefits since March. PUA benefits are part of the CARES Act, which was passed earlier this year.

Congress is talking about a second coronavirus relief package, but nothing has been approved.

“There’s not much I can do. Nobody wants to hire any contractors right now because of the COVID,” Rhoades said.

More than workers who receive PUA benefits are worried and anxious about what may happen next. People filing for regular unemployment are still having a hard time even getting their benefits.

“Why do I have to verify my identity twice with them,” said seasonal lawn care worker Michael Hartwick.

He has worked for Custom Lawn Care at the corner of Genesee and Carpenter roads for the last five years. He files for unemployment every year for about a month’s time frame.

“It’s saying pending payment and I’m like, ‘Pending payment? What?’” Hartwick said.

According to the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, fraudulent claims continue to plague the system, slowing benefits to filers. The agency is processing roughly 8,500 claims a day and more than 80,000 pending claims currently require a manager’s review.

Many workers are watching for more relief from congress and wait for the benefits they’re entitled to.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.