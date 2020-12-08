JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Temperatures early Tuesday morning ranged from the middle teens to lower 20s – one of the colder mornings we have had lately. Despite the chill, temperatures for the afternoon moved up to, if not a skosh above, “normal” levels. Some of us saw a little bit of cloud-filtered sun early in the day, but gray skies held for the afternoon. With a solid deck of clouds holding for the night, and with a westerly breeze holding, temperatures will hold pretty steady in the 30s through the wee hours of our Wednesday.

Wednesday will be another gray day across Mid-Michigan. A few breaks in the overcast will be possible during the afternoon, but not everyone will be so lucky. A light westerly breeze will usher some warmer air into lower Michigan, so most of us will see our high temperature move into the 40s. Thursday should turn out to be a little bit brighter, so temperatures should be able to move a little bit father into the 40s as a light southerly wind prevails through the afternoon.

Some of us may see a hint of sunshine early Friday, but the trend will certainly be for the clouds to thicken-up during the day as a pretty decent storm system approaches from the southwest. Right now it looks like that storm with bring a good chance of rain with it. There is a chance that the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area may see a rain/snow mix on Saturday. As the system moves off to our east, the rain or the rain/snow mix, will change over to wind-blown snow showers for Sunday as much colder air settles into the area. - JR