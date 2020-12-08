Lifelong Bay City resident restores city’s iconic “Peace on Earth” holiday display

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A lifelong resident from Bay City has restored an iconic holiday display that has been in the city for years.

It’s the “Peace on Earth” display which is nearly 30 feet tall and is currently at Wenonah Park.

Dave Clements, and his team, are the one’s who put in the hard work to make the display shine bright once again.

“This display here I have about 200 man hours into it,” Clements said.

The structure was once part of the city’s River of Lights Festival which came to an end more than a decade ago. And after facing an almost certain future of destruction, Clements rescued the piece and brought it back to life.

“The piece was on top of the Horaks Sears building in Bay City, which was destined to be demolished,” Clements said. “The display was then ready to come down with the building. My friend and I went on top the building, we took down the displays.”

Clements said once he got his hands on it, he found it was rusted and broken with no lights at all.

“Every piece of metal was twisted, rusted holes were blown out,” he said. “We sat down and twisted them back into shape. We welded the new metal to them. We had to add some supports to them because of the fact that every support that was on the roof was damaged, nothing labeled, they all had to be pieced back together to make all the bolts fit again.”

Clements and his wife, Sally, are no strangers to doing things for the Bay City community. The couple started Clements Electric back in the 1990s and after retiring several years go, they began organizing the decorations on display downtown.

Last year, Clements fixed an iconic Santa Claus display, which is now on top of the Bay City museum.

Clements said doing all of this is really just about making this time of year special for everyone. And when asked why bring the “Peace on Earth” display back this year, Clements said it’s the message that it brings that makes it all that more special.

“This year with 2020, with all the things that’s happened in the world, I really think that the peace on earth was a great thing to bring up for this year because it symbolizes something... Hopefully 2021 will be a whole different thing for us,” he said.

Clements also said that he hopes this display recognizes the hard work that Terry Watson put into brining the lights festival to the city in the first place. Watson passed away earlier this year.

The display will remain up into the month of January.

