Advertisement

Man accused of intentionally hitting and killing 57-year-old

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest has been made in Saginaw’s 21st homicide case of 2020, which was reported in November.

Daniel Bowser faces a homicide charge in that case. He is accused of intentionally hitting 57-year-old Douglas Lanagan with his pickup truck in Lanagan’s driveway on Stone Street back on Nov. 11.

Lanagan suffered a fractured skull and died of his injuries in an area hospital a few days later. Bowser turned himself in to police on Monday, when he was booked into the Saginaw County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses Michigan's coronavirus status.
Michigan’s toughened COVID-19 restrictions continue for 12 more days
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 3, 2020 press conference.
Whitmer planning press conference on day before COVID-19 pause ends
Saginaw Police investigate homicide
Saginaw police investigating deadly shooting
Henry Childers was reported as missing and endangered Monday.
Police locate missing 71-year-old Genesee County man
restaurants close
Michigan restaurants likely won’t reopen first when COVID-19 restrictions end

Latest News

Near the Edenville Dam, crews are constructing a gravel access drive for access to the dam for...
Emergency $2.3 million project begins to stabilize Edenville Dam
Michigan State Police
33-year-old man is Saginaw’s 24th homicide victim of 2020
Christmas Wishlist Form to Help Saginaw County Flood Victims
Recovery group asks community for holiday donations for flood survivors
Ashley HomeStore to help furnish Clark Commons in Flint.
Ashley HomeStore furnishing Clark Commons in Flint with your help