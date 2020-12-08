Man accused of intentionally hitting and killing 57-year-old

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest has been made in Saginaw’s 21st homicide case of 2020, which was reported in November.

Daniel Bowser faces a homicide charge in that case. He is accused of intentionally hitting 57-year-old Douglas Lanagan with his pickup truck in Lanagan’s driveway on Stone Street back on Nov. 11.

Lanagan suffered a fractured skull and died of his injuries in an area hospital a few days later. Bowser turned himself in to police on Monday, when he was booked into the Saginaw County Jail.

