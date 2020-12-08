Advertisement

Michigan House cancels more voting sessions due to virus

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan House canceled voting sessions scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday after a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus, complicating the Legislature’s final days of business in the two-year term.

Speaker Lee Chatfield says the employee works with several different lawmakers and committees but “had nothing to do with” a hearing attended last week by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Trump announced over the weekend that Giuliani had been infected, which led to the cancellation of voting in the House on Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear when the House will meet next.

