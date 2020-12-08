Michigan marks 10,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan passed a grim milestone with more than 10,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all flags statewide to fly at half-staff for 10 days -- one day in honor of 1,000 Michiganders who lost their lives from the coronavirus so far this year. Flags should drop to half-staff on Tuesday and remain there until Dec. 18.

Whitmer pointed out that one out of 1,000 Michigan residents has died from the illness.

“Our nation is grieving alongside each of the families who have an empty seat at the dinner table each night or who will be missing family members during the holiday season,” Whitmer said. “Right now, we need to listen to our scientists and medical professionals who are asking us to double down on wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing to prevent an unnecessarily greater loss of life.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,909 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 410,295. That is the lowest single-day increase in cases since Dec. 1.

State health officials reported 191 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total to 10,138. That is the second highest daily death total in Michigan this month and the fourth highest all year.

Seventy-nine of the coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

State health officials did not update COVID-19 testing or hospitalization data on Tuesday afternoon.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Monday:

Genesee, 15,298 cases and 440 deaths, which is an increase of 236 cases and eight deaths.

Saginaw, 9,729 cases, 277 deaths and 2,075 patients recovered, which is an increase of 158 cases, three deaths and eight recoveries.

Arenac, 473 cases, 22 deaths and 110 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases and three deaths.

Bay, 5,003 cases, 127 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 42 cases and seven deaths.

Clare, 834 cases, 27 deaths and 307 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases.

Gladwin, 839 cases, 13 deaths and 256 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Gratiot, 1,778 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of 33 cases.

Huron, 942 cases, 19 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of 46 cases and three deaths.

Iosco, 809 cases, 31 deaths and 160 recoveries, which is an increase of 24 cases and two deaths.

Isabella, 2,550 cases, 28 deaths and 1,181 recoveries, which is an increase of 30 cases and two deaths.

Lapeer, 2,781 cases, 63 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 58 cases.

Midland, 2,928 cases, 30 deaths and 2,427 recoveries, which is an increase of 56 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 606 cases, 18 deaths and 47 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Oscoda, 207 cases, 10 deaths and 24 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 685 cases, 23 deaths and 296 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases and two deaths.

Sanilac, 1,102 cases and 26 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases and three deaths.

Shiawassee, 2,341 cases, 48 deaths and 799 recoveries, which is an increase of 37 cases.

Tuscola, 1,858 cases, 66 deaths and 541 recoveries, which is an increase of 20 cases and two deaths.

