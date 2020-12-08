Operation Christmas Blessings provides toys to families impacted by May floods

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) -(12/08/20)-Alanna Lee ‘s home in Midland still stands but the contents inside, were all destroyed when historic flooding took place in May following the failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams.

“My neighborhood was hit really hard, our house in particular. So almost total loss,” said flood victim, Alanna Lee, Flood Victim.

The loss included everything that belonged to her 3-year old son Logan. Today, Lee was able to pick out a few items for Logan to put under the Christmas tree through Operation Christmas Blessings. A one day event hosted by The United Way of Midland and Bottomless Toy Chest, where parents impacted by the floods can shop for toys for their children.

“I don’t think any bigger gift thank to be able to give, it’s really meaningful, especially for the people in this area who are dealing with not only with the pandemic but also this devastating flood,” said Bottomless Toy Chest, Mickey Guisewite.

“There are a lot of factors effecting our clients and this is a time where they are really counting their blessings and we wanted to do this as a gesture,” said Disaster Case Manager, Regan Schultz.

18 families took part in Tuesday’s by appointment shopping event.

“I got my family and we’re in a place that we can call home for right now and my girls. And If wasn’t for United way and Regan, we wouldn’t know to do,” said flood victim, Charles Colley.

“There’s been no shortage of people showing up for us in a multitude of different ways and I just feel like I’ll never be able to pay it back, but I look forward to trying and having the opportunity to do so,” Lee said.

