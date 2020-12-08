Police not saying how suspect died during standoff following a shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are waiting to release details on how a 36-year-old man died during a standoff in Flint following the deadly shooting of a woman Monday evening.

The Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police found a 30-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds after they responded to the 1800 block of Willow Brooke Circle near Atherton and Van Slyke roads around 6 p.m. She was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where she died.

After the shooting, a 36-year-old man barricaded himself inside the residence. Police spent a significant amount of time trying to convince the man to come outside and surrender.

The sister of the 30-year-old shooting victim was inside when the incident happened. She heard gunshots before the 36-year-old suspect was taken from the residence, but it’s not clear where those shots came from.

The 30-year-old victim’s sister was sad, angry and distraught a day after the incident on Tuesday. She has no idea who would want to kill her sister.

The woman describes her sister as a woman who was loving, caring, funny and someone who went out of her way to help others.

The Flint Police Department did not release any information about the motive or identify the shooting victim and suspect on Tuesday. Investigators also haven’t said how the 36-year-old suspect died.

