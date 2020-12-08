Advertisement

Recovery group asks community for holiday donations for flood survivors

Christmas Wishlist Form to Help Saginaw County Flood Victims
Christmas Wishlist Form to Help Saginaw County Flood Victims(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Long-Term Disaster Recovery Group asked the community for holiday donations to help families affected by historic flooding this year.

It said initial estimates showed as many as 600 households were affected by the disaster last May.

According to the group, 1,740 Saginaw County households registered valid claims with FEMA by September 30. It said the average individual household claim paid out $5,582. It said people seeking rent relief received an average of $1,600.

Saginaw County Emergency Management said while the FEMA money helped it usually didn’t cover the complete cost of structural damage or contents. Also, the pandemic made it worse for families working to recover.

The Long-Term Disaster Recovery Group said there were two ways to help. It said people could support the United Way of Saginaw County and/or the Saginaw Community Foundation. Click here to learn more or donate.

The community could also help with specific holiday donation needs by adopting one or more families. For details, click here.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses Michigan's coronavirus status.
Michigan’s toughened COVID-19 restrictions continue for 12 more days
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 3, 2020 press conference.
Whitmer planning press conference on day before COVID-19 pause ends
Saginaw Police investigate homicide
Saginaw police investigating deadly shooting
Henry Childers was reported as missing and endangered Monday.
Police locate missing 71-year-old Genesee County man
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him

Latest News

Ashley HomeStore to help furnish Clark Commons in Flint.
Ashley HomeStore furnishing Clark Commons in Flint with your help
Ashley HomeStore to help furnish Clark Commons in Flint.
Ashley HomeStore helping furnish Clark Commons in Flint
Flint PD says a woman is dead and a man later died at the hospital after a standoff.
Flint PD: Woman killed and suspect dead after standoff
MDHHS provide studies showing heightened risk of COVID-19 related to indoor dining
MDHHS provide studies showing heightened risk of COVID-19 related to indoor dining