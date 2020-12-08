Recovery group asks community for holiday donations for flood survivors

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Long-Term Disaster Recovery Group asked the community for holiday donations to help families affected by historic flooding this year.

It said initial estimates showed as many as 600 households were affected by the disaster last May.

According to the group, 1,740 Saginaw County households registered valid claims with FEMA by September 30. It said the average individual household claim paid out $5,582. It said people seeking rent relief received an average of $1,600.

Saginaw County Emergency Management said while the FEMA money helped it usually didn’t cover the complete cost of structural damage or contents. Also, the pandemic made it worse for families working to recover.

The Long-Term Disaster Recovery Group said there were two ways to help. It said people could support the United Way of Saginaw County and/or the Saginaw Community Foundation. Click here to learn more or donate.

The community could also help with specific holiday donation needs by adopting one or more families. For details, click here.

