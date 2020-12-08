Advertisement

Santa suits up for a neighborhood tour around Grand Blanc

Kris Kringle caught a ride with the fire department with a few special surprises.
By Sydney Cariel
Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Starting at the Grand Blanc fire station, Santa and his elves put their suits on for their first-ever neighborhood tour around Grand Blanc City.

It was a two-night tour and instead of using his sleigh, Kris Kringle caught a ride with the fire department loading up the fire tucks with a few special surprises.

