Santa suits up for a neighborhood tour around Grand Blanc
Kris Kringle caught a ride with the fire department with a few special surprises.
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Starting at the Grand Blanc fire station, Santa and his elves put their suits on for their first-ever neighborhood tour around Grand Blanc City.
It was a two-night tour and instead of using his sleigh, Kris Kringle caught a ride with the fire department loading up the fire tucks with a few special surprises.
Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.