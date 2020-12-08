Advertisement

Tuesday marks 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death

Flowers, photos and memorabilia adorn the "Imagine" mosaic in Central Park's Strawberry Fields,...
Flowers, photos and memorabilia adorn the "Imagine" mosaic in Central Park's Strawberry Fields, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, on the 40th anniversary of the death of John Lennon.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of the assassination of rock legend John Lennon.

Lennon was shot to death by Mark David Chapman on Dec. 8, 1980, outside of the Dakota apartment building in New York City, where Lennon lived.

Lennon was 40 years old. He would have turned 80 this past October.

Lennon’s musical career was marked not only by his iconic work with the Beatles, but also by his work as a solo artist.

Chapman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Chapman has been denied parole numerous times, most recently earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses Michigan's coronavirus status.
Michigan’s toughened COVID-19 restrictions continue for 12 more days
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 3, 2020 press conference.
Whitmer planning press conference on day before COVID-19 pause ends
Saginaw Police investigate homicide
Saginaw police investigating deadly shooting
Henry Childers was reported as missing and endangered Monday.
Police locate missing 71-year-old Genesee County man
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him

Latest News

Christmas Wishlist Form to Help Saginaw County Flood Victims
Recovery group asks community for holiday donations for flood survivors
Ashley HomeStore to help furnish Clark Commons in Flint.
Ashley HomeStore furnishing Clark Commons in Flint with your help
While their crimes have been caught on camera, the suspects are still at large. (Source:...
Vandals target 89-year-old Minn. woman’s home 9 times
While their crimes have been caught on camera, the suspects are still at large. (Source:...
Vandals target 89-year-old Minn. woman’s home 9 times