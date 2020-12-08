Weekend storm system could bring snow to Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - December has started off very quiet for the state of Michigan. In fact, so far many areas are below average for snowfall during the 2020-21 winter season.

For some, that could change this weekend.

A storm system we are tracking is currently cut off from the jet stream off the southwestern coast of California. As the jet stream dips and moves south and toward the coast the United States, the storm will get caught up in the flow and start to move our direction.

The storm will then move through the Rockies and into the Plains, gathering moisture and strengthening on the way.

Michigan will start to see some precipitation fall in the form of rain late Friday evening. Temperatures Friday afternoon will generally be warming into the middle 40s and only fall to just above freezing overnight into Saturday.

Colder air will slowly be pulled into the storm system through the day Saturday as a north to northeast wind increases. This will cause a slow change over from rain to snow from northwest to southeast.

The extent to how far south some of the colder air gets on Saturday will also greatly affect who experiences what type of precipitation and when -- thus, the heaviest swath of snow. Some areas will see more rain and some will have higher snow totals based on how cold temperatures get and how fast that happens.

Most of the area will see a change over to snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. However, there are indications the storm may move out rather quickly. That means by the time the cold air arrives if there’s not much moisture, snow totals will be lighter.

A few models, however, indicate snow could still be falling into Sunday afternoon. If that is the case, snow totals will be a bit more moderate.

Since the storm system is still four or five days away from the area, a lot can change in terms of timing, moisture content, temperature and track of the center.

The ABC12 First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring the storm closely as it gets close through the week. Please follow along for further updates.

