Wolverines cancel football rivalry game against Ohio State

(WNDU)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Wolverines will not play their annual rivalry game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.

The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Saturday’s game is canceled due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the football program and athletes placed in quarantine.

“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” said University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals.”

He said the decision to cancel the annual game against Ohio State is disappointing for the Wolverines, but they are taking health and safety as the top priority. Under Big Ten rules, the game cannot be rescheduled.

The cancellation ends a 103-year streak of the Wolverines and Buckeyes playing the annual rivalry game. The teams have played each other every year -- often their final regular season games -- since 1917.

Michigan hopes to resume practices soon and take part in the Big Ten championship week on Dec. 18 and 19.

