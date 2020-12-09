A life-changing conversation linked through local shop Easy Peasy Boutique

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Easy Peasy Boutique has turned from a unique retail experience into a shopping community, bringing women together from all over the country and starting conversations outside of the latest fashion.

“It’s uplifting with the year that we’ve had,” said owner Maddison Brummanas.

One conversation led to an unimaginable moment. About 4 or 5 years ago, Grand Rapids native Kendrah DeYoung, a single mother of six, was told she needed to get a kidney transplant.

When she shared that in the live chat, it sparked conversation among the Easy Peasy Boutique community.

“The girls started asking questions in the chat. They started asking how do you know if you’re a compatible match. The first step would be to be of the same blood type. Then I got a random message from Jenna who doesn’t even live in Michigan,” said DeYoung.

Jenna Lebens is from Minnesota and within minutes during the live stream, she would send a message that would answer Kendrah’s prayers.

“She sent me this random picture and it was of her donor card and just said what’s next? She said your kids need you and I want to see if I can be a match,” said DeYoung.

After Jenna volunteered to donate her Kidney, three other women felt inspired to volunteer if that match does not go through, and one of them is owner Lauri Balsbaugh.

“I feel like it’s the right thing to do,” said Balsbaugh.

This has brought the glimmer of hope Kendrah and her family have been waiting for.

“My kids are excited about the possibility. I have two possible matches from this amazing boutique from two selfless people. I’m so humbled,” said DeYoung.

What are the chances that a possible match from a completely different state would be in the Easy Peasy live chat at the exact moment Kendrah was?

The mother of six believes it was an unexpected moment in God’s plan.

“I always assumed I would get my miracle but never from people that are strangers that just want to help me. It’s very humbling.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.