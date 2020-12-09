Attorney general condemns threats to and from State Rep. Cynthia Johnson

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Detroit-area state representative at the center of a social media controversy continues receiving threats, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel said her office received more than 80 phone calls on Wednesday about threats made to State Rep. Cynthia Johnson. The Detroit Democrat was threatened with lynching after a House Oversight Committee hearing, when Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani argued that Michigan’s election results should be overturned.

Johnson posted a video on her Facebook page Wednesday morning warning President Donald Trump’s supporters to “watch out” and called for her “soldiers” to “make them pay.” Republican leaders stripped Johnson of her committee assignments and planned to consider further discipline.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Nessel condemned the threats directed at Johnson and also criticized the contents of the three-minute Facebook video.

“The threats Rep. Johnson has received are appalling, ugly and deeply disturbing, but her response to those messages is also unacceptable and I strongly condemn both,” Nessel said.

She encouraged anyone who receives threats of violence or fears for their safety to contact law enforcement right away.

“As Michiganders, and as Americans, we cannot allow hateful rhetoric from a few individuals to drag the masses down into a spiral of unjust actions,” Nessel said. “It is never acceptable for anyone – especially a public servant – to incite violence or to threaten others with harm.”

She called for an end to “vigilantes” trying to exact justice.

“It’s time for us to move forward together as a state instead of engaging in – or celebrating – actions of hate and divisiveness,” Nessel said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.