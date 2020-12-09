Big Ten gives Ohio State football a berth in championship game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJRT) - The Ohio State Buckeyes football team will advance directly to the Big Ten Championship game despite falling short of a minimum number of games this season.

The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council announced a waiver from the minimum number of games played to advance to the championship. Council members voted to let Ohio State into the championship game based on “a competitive analysis.”

Ohio State would have reached the minimum number of games after taking on the Michigan Wolverines for the 103rd consecutive year this weekend. But the Wolverines canceled the game Tuesday due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases and athletes placed in quarantine.

The Big Ten ruled that Ohio State would have advanced the championship game regardless of whether the Buckeyes beat Michigan based on Ohio State’s undefeated record and a head-to-head victory over Indiana earlier in the season.

Ohio State will represent the Big Ten East Division in the championship game on Dec. 19 against Northwestern.

