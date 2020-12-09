Advertisement

Big Ten gives Ohio State football a berth in championship game

Minimum games requirement waived after Buckeyes fell short following Michigan cancellation
The Big Ten conference features 14 member institutions.
The Big Ten conference features 14 member institutions.(KOLN-TV)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJRT) - The Ohio State Buckeyes football team will advance directly to the Big Ten Championship game despite falling short of a minimum number of games this season.

The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council announced a waiver from the minimum number of games played to advance to the championship. Council members voted to let Ohio State into the championship game based on “a competitive analysis.”

Ohio State would have reached the minimum number of games after taking on the Michigan Wolverines for the 103rd consecutive year this weekend. But the Wolverines canceled the game Tuesday due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases and athletes placed in quarantine.

The Big Ten ruled that Ohio State would have advanced the championship game regardless of whether the Buckeyes beat Michigan based on Ohio State’s undefeated record and a head-to-head victory over Indiana earlier in the season.

Ohio State will represent the Big Ten East Division in the championship game on Dec. 19 against Northwestern.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bennington Township man is heartbroken after Consumers Energy removed several dozen trees...
Farmer left with big stumps and a big expense after Consumers Energy cuts trees
Flint PD says a woman is dead and a man later died at the hospital after a standoff.
Flint PD: Woman killed and suspect dead after standoff
Weekend Storm System
Weekend storm system could bring snow to Mid-Michigan
Just two full weeks remain for independent contractors and those that are self-employed to...
Contractors, gig workers, self-employed worried as unemployment benefits run out soon
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 6 Mid-Michigan schools

Latest News

Wolverines cancel football rivalry game against Ohio State
Local athletes look to stay optimistic
Local teams remain optimistic as season pause is extended 12 days
Teams around Mid-Michigan were in the home stretch of the season, but once again the hope of...
MHSAA coaches react to season suspended longer
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
Michigan high schools sports remain in question after COVID-19 restrictions extended