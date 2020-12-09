Boyce Hydro received PPP loan before dam failures

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Paycheck Protection Program was a life line for small businesses with less than 500 employees.

It was a way to help them survive at the beginning of the pandemic.

Now, new data shows exactly how much companies received.

And also, those entities that received less than $150,000.

One company that got a loan, the operator of the dams in mid-Michigan that failed this spring.

The Paycheck Protection Program was intended to help companies with employee salaries and other expenses as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the economy in March and April. These loans are eligible for forgiveness if business owners spent at least 60% of the money on payroll expenses.

According to a newly released database, Boyce Hydro, the company that operated four dams along the Tittabawassee River received a nearly $100,000 PPP loan in April, a month before two of the company’s dams failed, causing widespread flooding and devastation.

Its not clear why Boyce Hydro needed the loan. The company has since filed for bankruptcy and court papers indicate it only had four full-time employees at the time of its bankruptcy filing in August. The company’s attorney, Lawrence Kogan, says “he is not aware that Boyce Hydro received the loan, but if it did, good for them.”

The Small Business Administration has also released the exact loan amounts for the entire program. The top five loan recipients in mid-Michigan are Morley Companies in Saginaw and Quality Temporary Services in Flint, both received $10 million. Duro-Last Roofing in Saginaw received nearly $9 million, Goyette Mechanical Company in Flint and KMG Prestige in Mt. Pleasant, both received more than $7 million.

Paul Goyette of Goyette Mechanical says the company had 350 employees, but had to lay off 230 once the economy shut down. He says Goyette was able to eventually hire them back with the PPP loan money, keeping the employees off the unemployment line, so in his opinion, the loan program for his company worked as intended.

All companies and businesses that received loans are now in the process of applying to see if their loans will be forgiven.

