Consumers Energy may not restore natural gas in Grand Blanc Township until Thursday

Service disconnected to 1,300 homes and businesses will have to be reconnected one by one after repairs
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Some residents and businesses in Grand Blanc Township will have to endure a second cold night with no natural gas.

Consumers Energy says service will not be fully restored to the 1,300 customers who lost natural gas until Thursday. They lost natural gas service around 2 p.m. Tuesday, when a contractor hit a 6-inch main while working on Pollock Road near Ascension Genesys Hospital.

Consumers plans to work Wednesday evening through Thursday morning restoring service.

Wednesday morning brought a cold start for people in Grand Blanc Township and didn’t much warmer for many during the day. One ABC12 employee who lives in the area said her home was below 60 degrees Wednesday.

Consumers crews have been on scene constantly since the major gas leak was reported.

“We are bringing in resources and crews from other areas to speed up the process,” said Consumers spokesman Brian Wheeler. “It’s going to be all hands on deck until we can get everything restored.”

Crews spent the night and most of the morning going door to door disconnecting natural gas service to 1,300 homes in order to make repairs to the pipeline.

“By last night it was pretty clear that we were going to have to go door to door and shut off natural gas service, fix the leak and then repressurize, putting more natural gas into the pipelines,” Wheeler said.

The afternoon was spent making repairs to the damaged gas line. When that is complete, crews must go door to door again to reconnect service and relight pilot lights.

“We’re going to go door to door, knocking on doors helping people get their pilot lights and get systems back in place,” Wheeler said. “People should wait to hear from us, but if they have questions they should contact us. We want to make this a fast and safe resolution for everyone.”

Anyone with questions about the incident or their natural gas service should call Consumers Energy at 1-800-477-5050.

