Consumers working to repair gas leak in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - It was a cold night and start to the morning for some people in Grand Blanc Township, Wednesday.

Consumers Energy is working to restore natural gas service after a private contractor hit a line on Pollock Road near Ascension Genesys Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Service had to be shutdown to several homes while repairs are being made.

The fire department and Consumers energy will go door to door to re-light pilot lights once service is restored.

