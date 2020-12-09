Gas station robbery in Gladwin leads to police chase into Midland County

GLADWIN, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a man accused of robbing a Gladwin gas station early Wednesday after a police chase into Midland County.

The cashier at the Beacon & Bridge convenience store at 111 S. M-18 in Gladwin called police around 5:45 a.m. to investigate a suspicious man who purchased something and left the store. While she was calling 911, the man came back into the store and demanded all of the cash from the register.

Police say the suspect did not mention or display a weapon. He made off with about $100 to $150 and left in a Dodge pickup truck, according to the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies spotted the truck on South Bard Road shortly after the robbery and initiated a traffic stop. However, the suspect drove off and led police on a chase, which ended at Six Mile and Miller roads in Midland County.

Police arrested the suspect without further incident and took him to MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland for an evaluation before he was lodged in the Gladwin County Jail. Investigators say the Dodge pickup truck he was driving had been reported stolen from Isabella County.

