Genesee County expects to receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Health care workers in Genesee County could be receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, according to the county’s emergency management team.

The Pfizer vaccine will be evenly distributed across the county in due time. But it might be early spring by the time it’s available to the general public.

Health officials are asking everyone to understand there is a process in place, there’s a method to the distribution and they should be patient. Vaccinations will start with health care workers and expand next to the older, most vulnerable populations at risk of serious coronvirus illnesses.

“We’re going to do it very methodically. We’re going to do it so every community knows that it’s coming,” said Sheriff Chris Swanson. “And I think we’ve already seen our county is not a panic county. They know that it’s coming. They know that hey, I’m gonna give of myself to the most vulnerable and those that need it first.”

Major David Stamm of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office oversees the Emergency Management Team. He takes part in a conference call daily with the whole team, which works closely with the county and state health departments to make sure they’re following guidelines.

“As much as I want to say it’s going to be seamless, there will be some hiccups,” Stamm said. “We’re going to do the best we can to make sure we get that medication out to the public.”

Navigating a pandemic is new to everyone, Stamm said they have done training exercises in the past that simulate these situations brought by the coronavirus pandemic. He and Swanson say the Flint water crisis and water points of dispensing -- or PODS -- also helped prepare them.

Stamm made it clear that authorities are working with every local city and township in Genesee County.

“Establishing security, and then flow ingress and egress and making sure that it’s going to be an orderly function or fashion,” he said. “And we also make sure that we can service everybody in the community. So that’s going to be the deaf and hard of hearing, those that maybe have access issues, those things we have to take into consideration.”

Swanson has authorized paramedic deputies to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, along with other emergency medical providers in the area.

