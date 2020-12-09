Advertisement

Genesee County expects to receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

Sheriff and emergency management officials lay out process for distributing it
By Ann Pierret
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Health care workers in Genesee County could be receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, according to the county’s emergency management team.

The Pfizer vaccine will be evenly distributed across the county in due time. But it might be early spring by the time it’s available to the general public.

Health officials are asking everyone to understand there is a process in place, there’s a method to the distribution and they should be patient. Vaccinations will start with health care workers and expand next to the older, most vulnerable populations at risk of serious coronvirus illnesses.

“We’re going to do it very methodically. We’re going to do it so every community knows that it’s coming,” said Sheriff Chris Swanson. “And I think we’ve already seen our county is not a panic county. They know that it’s coming. They know that hey, I’m gonna give of myself to the most vulnerable and those that need it first.”

Major David Stamm of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office oversees the Emergency Management Team. He takes part in a conference call daily with the whole team, which works closely with the county and state health departments to make sure they’re following guidelines.

“As much as I want to say it’s going to be seamless, there will be some hiccups,” Stamm said. “We’re going to do the best we can to make sure we get that medication out to the public.”

Navigating a pandemic is new to everyone, Stamm said they have done training exercises in the past that simulate these situations brought by the coronavirus pandemic. He and Swanson say the Flint water crisis and water points of dispensing -- or PODS -- also helped prepare them.

Stamm made it clear that authorities are working with every local city and township in Genesee County.

“Establishing security, and then flow ingress and egress and making sure that it’s going to be an orderly function or fashion,” he said. “And we also make sure that we can service everybody in the community. So that’s going to be the deaf and hard of hearing, those that maybe have access issues, those things we have to take into consideration.”

Swanson has authorized paramedic deputies to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, along with other emergency medical providers in the area.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bennington Township man is heartbroken after Consumers Energy removed several dozen trees...
Farmer left with big stumps and a big expense after Consumers Energy cuts trees
Flint PD says a woman is dead and a man later died at the hospital after a standoff.
Flint PD: Woman killed and suspect dead after standoff
Weekend Storm System
Weekend storm system could bring snow to Mid-Michigan
Just two full weeks remain for independent contractors and those that are self-employed to...
Contractors, gig workers, self-employed worried as unemployment benefits run out soon
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 6 Mid-Michigan schools

Latest News

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
Tensions rise over masks as virus grips smaller US cities
A look into the icy logistical challenge of coronavirus vaccine distribution in rural areas of...
Vaccine distribution in rural America faces logistical challenges
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
AP-NORC poll: Only half in US want shots as vaccine nears
The COVID-19 vaccine may be approved in the United States soon.
The COVID-19 vaccine may be approved in the United States soon