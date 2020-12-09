Genesee County Sheriff’s Office plans to hand deliver 200 boxes to families in the community

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/9/2020) We can all agree this has been a tough year for all of us.

And for many this year has brought about the close of their business, unemployment lines, and even the loss of loved ones from Covid -19.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has a plan to help spread some holiday cheer to those in most need and hopes it’s just the beginning of giving back to each other.

“Now there are 200 boxes just like this that we are filling,” Swanson said.

The event is being called the “Walk with Us Christmas Spectacular.”

These 200 boxes won’t be small ones. They will be filled with a laundry list of items.

A huge tote bag that’s $150 from Oliver Thomas, toys, stuffed animals, coffee, hat, shirt, candy, masks and gigantic dog food, sanitizer, and blanket.

So much that it might not fit into Santa’s sleigh, but the sheriff plans to fill a 26 foot Trailer and seven other trucks by the end of the week.

200 boxes are filled with donations from businesses around the country for the people of Genesee County.

The idea that recipients of these boxes will take what they need and share what they don’t need with their neighbors

“Imagine someone on Saturday getting a box, and they don’t even have a pet, but they know somebody who does. They can go to adopt a pet or the humane society. That’s what we are trying to do change the mindset that it is all about us,” Swanson said.

This idea started after people from around the country witnessed protestors walking hand-in-hand with law enforcement in May. While in other parts of the country, we saw law enforcement clashing with their communities.

“Genesee County was used as a beacon of light, and you have seen that over and over through different things in the community,” Swanson said.

It’s that beacon that will continue to shine.

This Saturday - the sheriff’s office and community leaders will be hand-delivering these boxes across the county.

