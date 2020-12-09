Mayor: Latest round of Flint water tests show acceptable results

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Results from the latest round of Flint water tests showed lead and contaminant levels well below federal action limits.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the bi-annual tests, which the city completed nearly a month early, show Flint’s water quality is remaining stable with 90th percentile lead levels at six parts per billion. That is far below levels where federal regulators require corrective actions.

The testing included homes and businesses that still have lead water service lines in place.

Flint is required to collect 60 water samples twice a year from homes at the highest risk of lead contamination as part of ongoing monitoring after the Flint water crisis. Flint firefighters helped collect water samples for this round of testing and Neeley also offered utility vouchers to encourage residents to participate.

Neeley went door-to-door encouraging residents to participate, as well.

“The team truly came together to overcome all obstacles and successfully complete this testing,” Mayor Neeley said. “We will continue moving forward in a positive direction on behalf of the residents of the City of Flint.”

Flint’s $100 million citywide water service line replacement project is nearly complete. More than 26,000 lines have been excavated and 9,700 made of lead or galvanized metal were replaced, leaving only about 500 to investigate as of last week.

The city also is building pipes for a secondary water source, constructing a new chemical feed building at the Flint Water Plant and expanding reservoirs.

