Advertisement

Mayor: Latest round of Flint water tests show acceptable results

90th percentile showed lead at six parts per billion, which is far below federal action levels
(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Results from the latest round of Flint water tests showed lead and contaminant levels well below federal action limits.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the bi-annual tests, which the city completed nearly a month early, show Flint’s water quality is remaining stable with 90th percentile lead levels at six parts per billion. That is far below levels where federal regulators require corrective actions.

The testing included homes and businesses that still have lead water service lines in place.

Flint is required to collect 60 water samples twice a year from homes at the highest risk of lead contamination as part of ongoing monitoring after the Flint water crisis. Flint firefighters helped collect water samples for this round of testing and Neeley also offered utility vouchers to encourage residents to participate.

Neeley went door-to-door encouraging residents to participate, as well.

“The team truly came together to overcome all obstacles and successfully complete this testing,” Mayor Neeley said. “We will continue moving forward in a positive direction on behalf of the residents of the City of Flint.”

Flint’s $100 million citywide water service line replacement project is nearly complete. More than 26,000 lines have been excavated and 9,700 made of lead or galvanized metal were replaced, leaving only about 500 to investigate as of last week.

The city also is building pipes for a secondary water source, constructing a new chemical feed building at the Flint Water Plant and expanding reservoirs.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bennington Township man is heartbroken after Consumers Energy removed several dozen trees...
Farmer left with big stumps and a big expense after Consumers Energy cuts trees
Flint PD says a woman is dead and a man later died at the hospital after a standoff.
Flint PD: Woman killed and suspect dead after standoff
Weekend Storm System
Weekend storm system could bring snow to Mid-Michigan
Just two full weeks remain for independent contractors and those that are self-employed to...
Contractors, gig workers, self-employed worried as unemployment benefits run out soon
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 6 Mid-Michigan schools

Latest News

Genesee County Sheriff and emergency management officials lay out process for distributing...
Genesee County expects to receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses next week
Genesee Co. Emergency Management preparing for COVID-19 vaccine
A Consumers Energy natural gas truck
Consumers Energy may not restore natural gas in Grand Blanc Township until Thursday
A Consumers Energy natural gas truck
Consumers Energy working to restore natural gas service by Thursday morning
State Senate approves borrowing plan for $600 million Flint water fund