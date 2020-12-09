Michigan reports smallest single-day COVID-19 increase in two weeks, hospitalizations below 4,000

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses in Michigan dropped by nearly 1,000 on Wednesday to the lowest level in two weeks.

State statistics show the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable coronavirus illnesses also dropped below 4,000 on Wednesday for the first time in nearly three weeks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,905 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 415,200. That is the lowest single-day increase in cases since Nov. 25.

State health officials reported 75 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total to 10,213.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases dropped Tuesday to 3,899, which is 165 less than Tuesday. Of those, 3,571 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus hospitalizations topped 4,000 for the first time since April over the weekend of Nov. 21 and 22. The total peaked at more than 4,300 on Dec. 1 and has declined slowly for the past eight days.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased on Wednesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 857 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 522 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are eight more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 10 more on ventilators.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing declined to nearly 46,700 on Tuesday, which is nearly 8,000 completed tests lower than Monday. The percentage of positive tests declined slightly on Tuesday to 11.96%.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 15,465 cases and 445 deaths, which is an increase of 167 cases and five deaths.

Saginaw, 9,859 cases, 288 deaths and 2,075 patients recovered, which is an increase of 130 cases and 11 deaths.

Arenac, 479 cases, 22 deaths and 110 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Bay, 5,070 cases, 128 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 67 cases and one death.

Clare, 845 cases, 26 deaths and 307 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Gladwin, 865 cases, 13 deaths and 256 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Gratiot, 1,806 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases.

Huron, 979 cases, 20 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of 57 cases and one death.

Iosco, 825 cases, 32 deaths and 160 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases and one death.

Isabella, 2,573 cases, 30 deaths and 1,181 recoveries, which is an increase of 23 cases and two deaths.

Lapeer, 2,845 cases, 65 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 68 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 2,945 cases, 30 deaths and 2,427 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Ogemaw, 621 cases, 20 deaths and 47 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases and two deaths.

Oscoda, 207 cases, 10 deaths and 24 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 694 cases, 23 deaths and 296 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Sanilac, 1,132 cases and 26 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases.

Shiawassee, 2,377 cases, 49 deaths and 977 recoveries, which is an increase of 36 cases, one death and 178 recoveries.

Tuscola, 1,888 cases, 67 deaths and 541 recoveries, which is an increase of 30 cases and one death.

