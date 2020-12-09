Michigan State Police: Deadly crashes increase despite fewer motorists on roads

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of deadly crashes in Michigan has risen this year despite fewer drivers on the road.

It’s the first time the number has gone up in two years.

According to data from Michigan State Police, 947 people have died traffic related deaths this year. That’s up about 7% compared to this time last year.

Michigan State Police Sgt. Joseph Rowley said the increase is alarming, especially considering that there have been fewer drivers on the road since the start of the pandemic. The Michigan Department of Transportation says traffic volumes are down about 20%, but police say crashes are still climbing.

Rowley said Michigan State Police believe excessive speed and distracted driving are the leading causes to these increases. In just one week from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 28 people died on Michigan roadways and 96 were seriously injured.

Police suggest drivers use cruise control to keep from speeding and put distractions in the back seat so they can focus fully on driving.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared December as Impaired Driving Prevention Month in Michigan as a way to remember those- who lost their lives to impaired driving and to remind everyone that preventing deaths and injuries is every driver’s responsibility.

The 2019 Michigan Annual Drunk Driving Audit by the state police reports 41.9% of all deadly crashes involved alcohol, drugs or both.

