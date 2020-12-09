Michigan State Police: Troopers fatally shot Flint man during standoff

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police confirmed that the suspect in a deadly shooting on Willow Brooke Circle in Flint on Monday evening was shot by police.

The man was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he later died.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Willow Brooke Circle near Atherton and Van Slyke roads around 6 p.m. Monday to investigate a shooting. A 30-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds and rushed to Hurley, where she died later that evening.

The suspect in the shooting barricaded himself in the apartment and engaged police in a standoff for several hours.

Michigan State Police say the Emergency Support Team and a K-9 team entered the residence where the suspect was holed up around 11 p.m. They allegedly encountered the man, who was armed with a handgun.

Michigan State Police officials fired several gunshots at the suspect to eliminate any threat they perceived from him. He suffered several gunshot wounds and was rushed to Hurley, where he died late Monday.

