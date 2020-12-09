Advertisement

Michigan State Police: Troopers fatally shot Flint man during standoff

The suspect was wanted for the deadly shooting of a 30-year-old woman Monday evening and barricaded himself
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(MSP Twitter)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police confirmed that the suspect in a deadly shooting on Willow Brooke Circle in Flint on Monday evening was shot by police.

The man was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he later died.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Willow Brooke Circle near Atherton and Van Slyke roads around 6 p.m. Monday to investigate a shooting. A 30-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds and rushed to Hurley, where she died later that evening.

The suspect in the shooting barricaded himself in the apartment and engaged police in a standoff for several hours.

Michigan State Police say the Emergency Support Team and a K-9 team entered the residence where the suspect was holed up around 11 p.m. They allegedly encountered the man, who was armed with a handgun.

Michigan State Police officials fired several gunshots at the suspect to eliminate any threat they perceived from him. He suffered several gunshot wounds and was rushed to Hurley, where he died late Monday.

