Advertisement

Mystery illness: India’s experts find traces of lead, nickel in some patients’ blood

A patient is assisted by others to get down from an ambulance at the district government...
A patient is assisted by others to get down from an ambulance at the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh state, India, Tuesday, Dec.8, 2020. Health officials and experts are still baffled by a mysterious illness that has left over 500 people hospitalized and one person dead in this southern Indian state. ()(AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian health officials have found traces of nickel and lead in a few blood samples taken from hundreds of patients who have been hospitalized by a mysterious illness in a southern state, officials said.

The Andhra Pradesh state government said in a statement Tuesday night that investigations by experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences have not been able to ascertain the source of excessive nickel and lead particulate matter in the patients’ blood.

Reports from other tests by experts at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, including toxicology reports and blood cultures, are being awaited, the statement said.

Health officials and experts are still baffled by how the heavy metals got into the patients’ blood, and whether they are the cause of the mysterious illness that has left over 585 people hospitalized and one person dead in Andhra Pradesh. The illness was first detected Saturday evening in Eluru, an ancient city famous for its handwoven products.

People with the illness started convulsing without any warning, said Geeta Prasadini, a state health official.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy held a virtual meeting Wednesday with officials who included experts from India’s top scientific institutes. Reddy said 502 of the people with the illness have been discharged after showing improvement.

The patients showed symptoms ranging from nausea and anxiety to loss of consciousness.

What is confounding experts is that there doesn’t seem to be any common link among the hundreds of people who have fallen sick. All of the patients have tested negative for the coronavirus and other viral diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and herpes. The patients aren’t related to each other and don’t all live in the same area. They’re from different age groups, including about 70 children, but very few are elderly.

Initially, contaminated water was suspected. But the chief minister’s office confirmed that people who don’t use the municipal water supply have also fallen ill, and that initial tests of water samples didn’t reveal any harmful chemicals.

A 45-year-old man who goes by the single name Sridhar was hospitalized with symptoms resembling epilepsy and died Sunday evening, doctors said. Prasadini said his autopsy didn’t shed any light on the cause of death.

Andhra Pradesh state is among those worst-hit by the coronavirus, with over 800,000 detected cases. The health system in the state, like the rest of India, has been frayed by the virus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bennington Township man is heartbroken after Consumers Energy removed several dozen trees...
Farmer left with big stumps and a big expense after Consumers Energy cuts trees
Flint PD says a woman is dead and a man later died at the hospital after a standoff.
Flint PD: Woman killed and suspect dead after standoff
Weekend Storm System
Weekend storm system could bring snow to Mid-Michigan
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 6 Mid-Michigan schools
Henry Childers was reported as missing and endangered Monday.
Police locate missing 71-year-old Genesee County man

Latest News

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training
Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20
West Virginia chemical plant blast spurs stay-inside order
The lowest cost increase since 1997 will help many large employers avoid raising deductibles or...
Pandemic tames health care cost growth for some employers
FILE - In this May 27, 2019 file photo, a bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background...
EXPLAINER: Why did Mount Everest’s height change?