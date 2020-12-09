Northern Lights possible Wednesday night in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - If the cloud cover can dissipate by the evening hours, the Northern Lights could be visible for much of Mid-Michigan Wednesday night.

A strong geomagnetic storm watch (G3) has been issued for late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Each geo-storm has a certain Kp-value associated with it and this particular storm could produce a Kp-value of 7.

What’s happening is a coronal hole on the sun’s surface will be facing Earth. The energy released in this hole will cause a geomagnetic response in the atmosphere -- commonly called the Northern Lights.

A Kp of 7 will be able to be seen by all of Mid-Michigan and south to the Michigan-Ohio state line. The best time to look will be about an hour after sunset until just after midnight.

The weather forecast for Wednesday evening calls for cloud cover fizzling out for much of Michigan. However, clouds can be very stubborn this time of year and stick around a lot longer than anticipated.

There are indications many of us will see the clearing though.

Get as far away from city lights as possible and find a clearing for the best chance to view the show.

