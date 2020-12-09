Advertisement

Northern Lights possible Wednesday night in Mid-Michigan

If clouds clear out, we’ll be in for a cosmic spectacle
Caption
By Brad Sugden
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - If the cloud cover can dissipate by the evening hours, the Northern Lights could be visible for much of Mid-Michigan Wednesday night.

A strong geomagnetic storm watch (G3) has been issued for late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Each geo-storm has a certain Kp-value associated with it and this particular storm could produce a Kp-value of 7.

What’s happening is a coronal hole on the sun’s surface will be facing Earth. The energy released in this hole will cause a geomagnetic response in the atmosphere -- commonly called the Northern Lights.

A Kp of 7 will be able to be seen by all of Mid-Michigan and south to the Michigan-Ohio state line. The best time to look will be about an hour after sunset until just after midnight.

The weather forecast for Wednesday evening calls for cloud cover fizzling out for much of Michigan. However, clouds can be very stubborn this time of year and stick around a lot longer than anticipated.

There are indications many of us will see the clearing though.

Get as far away from city lights as possible and find a clearing for the best chance to view the show.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bennington Township man is heartbroken after Consumers Energy removed several dozen trees...
Farmer left with big stumps and a big expense after Consumers Energy cuts trees
Flint PD says a woman is dead and a man later died at the hospital after a standoff.
Flint PD: Woman killed and suspect dead after standoff
Weekend Storm System
Weekend storm system could bring snow to Mid-Michigan
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 6 Mid-Michigan schools
Henry Childers was reported as missing and endangered Monday.
Police locate missing 71-year-old Genesee County man

Latest News

This black box is one of eight sampling pumps that have been installed around the campus of...
Alma College among first to test wastewater for COVID-19 spread
Northern Lights December 2020
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training
Michigan will borrow $600 million for Flint water settlement