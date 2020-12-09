Advertisement

Police looking for 65-year-old reported missing early Wednesday

John Stefan left home at 5:10 a.m. and was last seen two hours later in Lapeer
John Stefan
John Stefan(source: Sanilac County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are asking the public to help look for a missing 65-year-old man.

John Stefan left his residence in the 4500 block of Banner Road in Sanilac County’s Wheatland Township around 5:10 a.m. for an appointment, but he never showed up. Relatives called the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office around 6:40 a.m.

A witness reported seeing Stefan in the Lapeer area around 7:20 a.m. driving southbound in his 2007 dark blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. He has relatives out of state, but investigators from the sheriff’s office are not sure where he may be heading.

Anyone who sees Stefan should call Sanilac County Central Dispatch at 810-648-2000 ext. 2.

