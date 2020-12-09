Some get some sun today!

As high pressure moves from the northern plains toward Chicago and then the Ohio Valley, we’ll see our cloud cover decrease today and stay dry overnight. A low pressure system moving through to the north of us sets us up under a warm front tomorrow, giving us mild temps, and then the cold front moving through Friday brings more clouds and cools us back down a tad.

Highs today will be in the lower 40s with clouds moving out from the SW to NE – so those closer to the 127 corridor, I-69 have a better chance at seeing more sun throughout the day and making it to the mid 40s. Those in the thumb, north of the bay near the lake will keep the clouds around a little longer. Those in the thumb started off the morning with scattered light snow! Winds today will be out of the WNW at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20 into the afternoon.

Winds turn light overnight with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be near 30, then we’re back to the mid 40s tomorrow with a mix of sun & clouds.

Most of Friday will be dry with mostly cloudy conditions. Rain looks to move in Friday evening, then change to a mix and snow this weekend. There’s still uncertainty of the exact track of this next system so we’ll keep you updated!

