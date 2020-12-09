State representative removed from House committees after alleged threatening video

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A state representative from the Detroit area has been removed from all Michigan House committees after posting a video video perceived as threatening toward Republicans on Facebook.

State Rep. Cynthia Johnson posted the three-minute video Wednesday morning. She made several remarks in the video about hitting Republicans in the pocketbook.

Johnson ended with statements to President Donald Trump’s supporters to “watch out” and called for her “soldiers” to “make them pay.”

Republicans perceived the comments as threats of violence toward them. Johnson previously was targeted with threats of being lynched following a House Oversight Committee, where Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani argued that Michigan’s election results should be overturned.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth, who are both Republicans, announced Wednesday afternoon that Johnson has been removed from all of her committee assignments for the remainder of this term legislative term until Dec. 31.

They are looking into further disciplinary action against Johnson as authorities conduct an investigation into the video.

“Threats to either Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official,” Chatfield and Wentworth said in a joint statement.

Both House officials said they condemn violence and intimidation toward all elected officials -- whether Republican or Democrat. Chatfield and Wentworth don’t condone any previous threats toward Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Johnson and others.

“That applies to threats made toward public officials, and it must also apply when the threats come from public officials,” Chatfield and Wentworth said. “Behavior like this will not be tolerated this term or next.”

