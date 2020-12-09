Wahlburgers closing Flint Township restaurant, hoping to reopen in area

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Wahlburgers restaurant in the Genesee Valley Center mall is closing permanently after less than 18 months in business.

Wahlburgers announced on Facebook Wednesday that the Flint Township location is closing, but owners hope to relocate the restaurant to a new location in the Flint area. A final day of business at the mall was not announced Wednesday.

“We have loved being a part of this incredible community and we will miss serving you all at this location,” the restaurant’s Facebook post says.

To all of our loyal Wahlburgers supporters: The Wahlburgers location at Genesee Valley Center is unfortunately preparing... Posted by Wahlburgers on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The highly anticipated Wahlburgers opened at the Genesee Valley Center on June 17, 2019. Enthusiastic customers waited in long lines to get a taste of the Wahlberg family’s burger creations.

The 3,600-square-foot restaurant had about 80 full-time and part-time employees when it opened.

Singer Mark Wahlberg and his brother, Paul, visited the location a week later. Hundreds of fans waited for hours to snap a photo or get an autograph from the actor and singer.

