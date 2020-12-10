Advertisement

12-year-old raising money to help the homeless

By Kevin Goff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/9/2020) - This time of year can be difficult for many Mid-Michigan residents, especially the homeless.

However, the Christmas spirit is alive and well inside one little girl -- and she wants to share that cheer.

“It’s really cold outside and you got to think about, like they probably have really hardly anything to keep themselves warm. We already eat like a meal a day. You got to think they have nothing and are probably starving,” said Mt. Morris resident Kiersten Sullivan.

She set up several websites including a GoFundMe page and Walmart wish list, so people can either donate or purchase items themselves. She is also using money her grandparents give her, along with bags of cans collected from her father’s work-place to help those less fortunate.

“I couldn’t be more proud of her. I’m proud, I’m excited, I’m hopeful that her spirit will spread,” said her father, Bob Sullivan.

He didn’t think directly handing out items was the best way to distribute them, so they instead found a deserving charity.

“When someone searches us on the website, and do a phenomenal thing like this twelve year old did. She wanted her Christmas to go to the homeless,” said Debra Hayes, executive director of My Brother’s Keeper.

The Sullivans plan on making their contribution to My Brother’s Keeper in Flint on Christmas week.

