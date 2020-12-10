Advertisement

Another chance for Northern Lights coming Thursday evening

After Wednesday’s chance for the Aurora Borealis fizzled out, another chance moves in Thursday
By Brad Sugden
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Wednesday’s shot the Northern Lights ended up being a bust in Mid-Michigan.

The Space Weather Prediction Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is tracking another potential round of cosmic energy Thursday evening just after sunset. If the cloud cover can hold off, the Northern Lights could be visible.

A strong geomagnetic storm watch (G3) has been issued and continues through Thursday. Each geo-storm has a certain Kp-value associated with it and this particular storm could produce a Kp-value of 7.

What’s happening is a coronal hole on the sun’s surface will be facing Earth. The energy released in this hole will cause a geomagnetic response in the atmosphere -- commonly called the Northern Lights.

A Kp of 7 will be able to be seen by all of Mid-Michigan and south to the Michigan-Ohio state line. The best time to look will be just after sunset until just after midnight. This time, better chances are much earlier in the evening.

The weather forecast for Thursday evening calls for cloud cover returning for much of Michigan. However, there will still be some areas that hold onto clearing until much later in the overnight hours.

Get as far away from city lights as possible and find a clearing for the best chance to view the show.

