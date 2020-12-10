Advertisement

Car crashes into Flint restaurant leaving extensive damage, driver okay

By Mark Bullion
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Grandma’s Recipes restaurant in Flint is temporarily closed and not because of the state health department’s epidemic order.

A car crashed into the corner of the building around 3:00 a.m. leaving extensive damage and forcing the restaurant to temporarily close for take out orders.

Surveillance video showed a car swerving down Richfield Road, which eventually turned and hopped the curb and slammed into the restaurant.

“I prayed that no one died. That’s the main thing that everyone was good,” said owner Tom Campbell.

His footage showed just a few minutes later another vehicle stopping at the restaurant. Two people got out of the vehicle and it appeared they were trying to help the man, but eventually they just left.

Flint Police told ABC12 the man had a medical emergency while he was driving. Thankfully he is expected to be okay.

“Like you said, I don’t think this year could get any worse,” Campbell said.

The accident caused quite a bit of damage. The front window is knocked out along with lots of bricks on the floor inside, and the overall frame of the building is knocked out of place.

Campbell is waiting on the insurance company to assess the damage. So not only can he not have dine-in service, but until temporary repairs are made -- there will be no take out service either.

“What’s the hope now with insurance? That they get us open soon. We’re trying to keep as many employees that we can working and right now they’re not,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wahlburgers is located at the Genesee Valley Center mall in Flint.
Wahlburgers closing Flint Township restaurant, hoping to reopen in area
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
State representative removed from House committees after alleged threatening video
Just two full weeks remain for independent contractors and those that are self-employed to...
Contractors, gig workers, self-employed worried as unemployment benefits run out soon
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks
Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield
Michigan Legislature may give subpoena power for election investigation

Latest News

Whitmer announces Commission to raise awareness of vaccine
Car crashes into Flint restaurant causing extensive damage, driver okay
The Flint Housing Commission is accepting Section 8 applications online only from Dec. 15 to 17.
Flint Housing Commission opening Section 8 wait list for three days next week
Saginaw Township police say two men broke into house, tied up homeowners