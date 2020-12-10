Coronavirus behind bars: group demands greater transparency following Saginaw Co. Jail outbreak

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WJRT) (12/09/2020)-A call for more information from Saginaw County officials tonight in the wake of an outbreak at the county jail that sickened 22 inmates and around a dozen staff members...

ABC12 touched base with the group making that call and found what law enforcement’s doing to curb the risk.

“People have family members in facilities,” Brandell Adams related. “I have family members in facilities and so, I’m really concerned.”

Local advocates are calling for greater transparency when it comes to what’s being done to protect inmates inside the Saginaw County Jail.

“Some of the house bills, some of the senate bills on loosening requirements for probation and parole… loosening mandatory sentences,” Adams began. “We want to make sure our county officials are following the state’s guidance.”

In an open letter signed by Executive Director Adams, Saginaw Citizens United for Equity and Justice suggested not jailing certain suspected offenders when it can be avoided.

“Anything that could reduce the population and therefore, reduce the risk of transmission,” Adams explained.

It comes after the Saginaw County Jail earlier this month reported an outbreak among 22 inmates along with a dozen department employees including Sheriff Bill Federspiel, who shared the news in a press release last week.

The sheriff’s department wasn’t available for comment Wednesday – but did release a list of its procedures in response:

-All incoming inmates receive a rapid COVID test with results in as little as 15 minutes.

-Any positive cases are separated and quarantined in designated pods away from the general population.

-Every inmate is also given and required to wear a mask.

-The department says its cleaning procedures are in line with MDOC and CDC guidelines.

Chief Circuit Court Judge Darnell Jackson told another media outlet he was in touch with the department and following the numbers, though explained they hadn’t risen to a sufficient level to warrant changes in the court’s jailing guidelines.

Adams told ABC12 the response the letter has received has answered a number of his questions.

“Saginaw Citizens United does believe that county and local officials are acting in good faith… the response has been positive and they have enlightened us on some of the steps they’re taking,” Adams said.

The MDOC’s website listed 141 cumulative cases in the Saginaw County Jail as of December 8.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.