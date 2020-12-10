Advertisement

Dairy Queen ‘pay it forward’ chain pays for $10K worth of food in Minn.

By WCCO Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAINERD, Minn. (WCCO) - Customers at a Dairy Queen in Minnesota filled their karma buckets, as well as their bellies, over the weekend.

There was a spontaneous chain of about 900 drive-thru customers paying for the people behind them.

“It makes people feel good. Our whole crew was pumped about it, ‘Let’s keep it going,’” said Sandra Quam, the shop’s assistant manager.

Good Samaritans spent about $10,000 “paying it forward.”

“We had people come here just because they heard about it and wanted to be a part of it,” Quam said.

The chain lasted from Thursday until Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wahlburgers is located at the Genesee Valley Center mall in Flint.
Wahlburgers closing Flint Township restaurant, hoping to reopen in area
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
State representative removed from House committees after alleged threatening video
Just two full weeks remain for independent contractors and those that are self-employed to...
Contractors, gig workers, self-employed worried as unemployment benefits run out soon
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks
Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield
Michigan Legislature may give subpoena power for election investigation

Latest News

The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
One-day US coronavirus-related deaths top 3,100, more than D-Day or 9/11
December 12-13th, 2020 Snow
Weekend storm will bring heavy rain and snow to Mid-Michigan
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun discusses the first two COVID-19 vaccines reaching the approval stage.
Dr. Khaldun: Mild illness after COVID-19 vaccine means it’s working
File-This Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in...
US budget deficit up 25.1% in first 2 months of budget year
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit